Maurice Preston Dickerson
May 20, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Spring Hope
Maurice Preston Dickerson, 89, passed away at his home Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at Spring Hope Funeral Home, 11:00 – 12:00 with a graveside service following at Bailey Town Cemetery. Rev. Charles Collie will officiate the service. Friends may visit other times at the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Graham Dickerson and Marilta Strickland Dickerson; wife, Zuria B. Dickerson; son, Jerry Gray Dickerson, and his Faithful dog jack.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Brenda Dickerson of Spring Hope; sister, Merle Fergerson of Durham; brothers, Irvin Dickerson of Rocky Mount, Phil Dickerson of Greenville.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020