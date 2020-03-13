Home

Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC 27882
(252) 478-5560
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spring Hope Funeral Home
7881 Webbs Mule Rd
Spring Hope, NC
View Map

Maurice Preston Dickerson


1930 - 2020
Maurice Preston Dickerson Obituary
Maurice Preston Dickerson

May 20, 1930 - March 12, 2020

Spring Hope

Maurice Preston Dickerson, 89, passed away at his home Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday March 14, 2020 at Spring Hope Funeral Home, 11:00 – 12:00 with a graveside service following at Bailey Town Cemetery. Rev. Charles Collie will officiate the service. Friends may visit other times at the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Graham Dickerson and Marilta Strickland Dickerson; wife, Zuria B. Dickerson; son, Jerry Gray Dickerson, and his Faithful dog jack.

He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Brenda Dickerson of Spring Hope; sister, Merle Fergerson of Durham; brothers, Irvin Dickerson of Rocky Mount, Phil Dickerson of Greenville.

Online condolences may be made to www.springhopefh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020
