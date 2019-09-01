|
|
Dr. Maurice David Simon
December 7th, 1940 - August 23rd 2019
Raleigh, NC
Dr. Maurice D. Simon, 78, of Raleigh NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the evening of August 23rd following a long battle with Parkinson's, Alzheimers and Heart Disease. He was at home and surrounded by his wife of 43 years, Judith Simon, and his pups Zeke and Zoe.
Dr. Simon was born in Los Angeles, CA, in 1940, son of the late Oscar and Irene Simon. He grew up in San Francisco's Richmond district and later in San Carlos. He attended Carlemont High School in Belmont and went on to earn his BA in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley in 1962, a Master of Arts from Columbia University (NYC) in 1964, and a PhD from Stanford University in 1972. Dr. Simon taught political science for over 46 years at Williams College (Williamstown, Ma), University of NC at Greensboro, and East Carolina University, where he retired as professor emeritus.
A former high-school and collegiate athlete (wrestling, water polo), Dr. Simon was an avid fan and booster of East Carolina athletics—particularly the Pirates football program. He attended nearly every home (and many away) games for nearly 30 years. He was an avid cinephile, gourmand, and voracious reader of history and politics. His emphasis of study—and expertise throughout his career—was eastern European political systems in the former (and post) Soviet Bloc countries.
Dr. Simon is survived by his beloved wife, Judith Simon of Raleigh North Carolina, his brother Michael of Danville, CA, two sons, Jason and Aaron Simon of Oakland, CA, daughter-in-law Meredith Simon and granddaughter Amelia Simon of Oakland, CA, and decades of loyal friends and former students.
An open service in memoriam, followed by reception, will be held at the Cremation Society of the Carolinas (2205 E. Millbrook Road in Raleigh) on Saturday, September 7th at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to Dept. of Political Science, Brewster A-124, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC 27858-4353 Phone (252) 328-6030, or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association: https://www.lbda.org/donate
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019