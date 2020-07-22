Max O'Brien Barbour, Sr.
December 16, 1941 - July 16, 2020
Raleigh
Max O'Brien Barbour, Sr. , 78, a long-time Raleigh resident, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 after an accidental fall on Tuesday evening.
Max was born in Johnston County on December 16, 1941 the youngest of three sons born to Brosia Starling Barbour and Rosa Jones Barbour. He moved to Raleigh at the age of five, where he stayed for the rest of his life.
Max was always a hard worker, maintaining multiple jobs while in school and socializing when he could. He worked two paper routes in his early teens and bartended at the Players Retreat while attending North Carolina State University.
With limited support or guidance, Max had to learn how to navigate life almost entirely on his own. One of the greatest guiding forces in his life was athletics. Max excelled as a shooting guard on the Hugh Morson Junior High basketball team. He continued this legacy at Needham Broughton High School with good friend, Jimmy Brickhouse. Max also excelled as a baseball catcher, and was highly regarded as the only catcher who could handle Jimmy Roland's 90-MPH fastball.
After graduating high school, Max continued his basketball career at North Carolina State University, where he played alongside Les Robinson on the 1961 NC State freshman basketball team and was mentored by legends, Everett Case and Lou Pucillo. Max was an avid golfer, hunter, and a founding member of North Ridge Country Club.
Max began his real estate career at a young age. Notable achievements during his career included the development of Harvest Plaza Shopping Center in North Raleigh and The Pinnacle Condominiums in Atlantic Beach. His dedication and ambition were unmatched- it is impossible for most to juggle academics, athletics, and a career simultaneously, but Max made it look easy.
Max had a special interest in politics, having worked as an advance man for Ronald Reagan's 1976 presidential campaign. He became good friends with Reagan, even participating in Reagan's winning campaign in 1980 and often spoke proudly of those years on Reagan's team and of his own personal contribution to political history.
Max cared for and deeply loved his family, including his four grandchildren, and wanted nothing more than to provide for them and his wife, Cheryl. He was an unselfish, generous man who loved to keep up with his two sons and their children. He was proud of every one of them.
In recent years, Max discovered Christianity and ended his life as an avid follower of Jesus Christ. He was helped along this journey by his nephew, Larry, and his pastor, Ron Rowe.
To leave Max's love for his dogs unmentioned would be unacceptable. Buddy, Skeet, and Molly were loved dearly, and they will miss him greatly.
Max's life was a race well run, and it is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to one of the most genuine, loyal, and humorous men we've ever known.
Max is survived by his wife, Cheryl; Sons, Max O. Barbour, Jr. (Chris), and Scott Starling Barbour (Colleen); Grandchildren, Rachel, Max III, Brandon, and Emily; Step-grandchildren, Cameron and Skyler; Nephews, Larry (Diane) and Mark; Niece, Sherry (Mark) and their children and great grandchildren; Great-niece, Leslie (Logan); Great-great-nephew, Hayden; Great-great-niece, Mary Carlyle; and Chris Henley, a dear family friend.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Edwin Starling Barbour and Thomas Bryant Barbour. Max was also predeceased by his nephew's son, his great-nephew, Zachary Carlyle Taylor.
There will be a private service for the family due to COVID-19 and a memorial service to be held at a later date, to hopefully provide Max's friends with an opportunity to honor his life and legacy, which has impacted so many people over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warriors
Project (Woundedwarriorproject.org
) or Uttermost Ministries (UttermostMinistries.Org
)
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com