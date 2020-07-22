I was truly saddened to learn about Max's passing and extend my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to his family. I met Max my first day at Wiley School on St. Mary's Street. He sat behind me in our first grade class. Later, I always enjoyed seeing him at our Broughton class reunions, and remember him as a very nice young man and a gentleman. So very sorry for your loss.

Florence Matinos Baird

Classmate