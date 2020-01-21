|
|
Max Warrick
November 15, 1942 - January 18, 2020
Wendell
Needham Max Warrick, 77, passed away on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital surrounded by his family.
Max was born in Wayne County on November 15, 1942 to the late Clovis Junnie Warrick and Elizabeth Lancaster Warrick. He began working on the family farm as a young man and later joined the United States Army. Max proudly served his country in Germany at the Berlin Wall and was awarded the Expert Rifle Medal. Upon returning home, Max became an expert machine dye craftsman and later joined the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed a career as a postal worker for over 40 years where he made many friends and acquaintances during his years of service. Max was a hard-working man, which was the theme of his life, he lived to work. He was the kind of man who was loyal to his family, who took great pride in caring and providing for them.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate his life at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Rev. Chad Huffstetler officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Max is survived by his daughter, Joan "Wyndy" Greenberg and husband Lewis of Falls Church, VA; sister, Alice Anderson of Goldsboro; brother, Ray Warrick of McGrady; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Warrick and Albert Warrick.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in his memory to the , 930B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020