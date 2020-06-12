Maxine Harker
1929 - 2020
Maxine Carey Harker

January 24, 1929 - June 3, 2020

Grifton, NC

Mrs. Maxine Carey Harker, slipped away peacefully, after shining brightly for 91 years, on June 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A memorial service to celebrate this incredible woman's life will be held at The Grifton Depot once Covid-19 allows.

In lieu of flowers, she'd love donations to go to The Grifton Library, 568 Queen St, Grifton, NC 28530

Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.
