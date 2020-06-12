Maxine Carey Harker



January 24, 1929 - June 3, 2020



Grifton, NC



Mrs. Maxine Carey Harker, slipped away peacefully, after shining brightly for 91 years, on June 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



A memorial service to celebrate this incredible woman's life will be held at The Grifton Depot once Covid-19 allows.



In lieu of flowers, she'd love donations to go to The Grifton Library, 568 Queen St, Grifton, NC 28530



Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service in Ayden.



