Maxine Langdon Vickers



October 28, 1923 - March 15, 2019



Raleigh



Maxine Langdon Vickers of Raleigh went to be with her Lord on March 15, 2019. She was born October 28, 1923, to Arlander M. "Buddy" and Louia Barbour Langdon in Benson, NC. She graduated from Benson HS and Hardbarger's Business College in Raleigh. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for 57 years, holding many offices in the chapters of different degrees and in obtaining a Masters Degree.



Over a period of 47 years, she worked with Durham Life Ins. Co., Nationwide Ins. Co., and retired from Aeroglide Corp. in 1990 as a Personnel Assistant.



In her retirement years, she enjoyed time at Cape Carteret and Raleigh, volunteering at Tabernacle Baptist Church in the office, Sunday school and mission groups. She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church since 1943. She enjoyed many friendships over the years within the church family and in the sorority, as well as neighbors and other avenues of participation.



Maxine is survived by her son H. Donald Vickers, Jr., and wife, Leigh Wade Vickers, granddaughters, Ryan Elizabeth and Reagan Leigh Vickers; sisters: Jackie L. Glover of Dunn, Dorothy L. Gregory and Joyce Langdon of Raleigh, Brenda Langdon of Charlottesville, VA; and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at Montlawn Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a service to immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church at 8304 Leesville Rd., Raleigh, NC 27613. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary