Maxine Laura Pfeilschifter
November 14, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Fort Pierce, FL
Maxine Laura Pfeilschifter, 78, of Fort Pierce, FL, went home to Glory on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Maxine was born the second of two children on November 14, 1940 to J. Morton and Blanche Pratt in Swamscott, Massachusetts, where she grew up. After high school graduation she completed her nurse's training at Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in MA. She married Robert Louis Pfeilschifter on January 14, 1967 and settled in Marlborough, CT where Bob and Maxine operated a flooring and paint supply store.
Maxine began her nursing career at Marlborough Manor in CT and retired from Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. She loved being a nurse and her 35 year career was long and gave her opportunities to touch people's lives in many ways. Maxine was always the performer. She performed in her church talent shows, for her family and in her later years at the Carolina Preserve Dance Company. She loved to dance and do anything to bring smiles to the faces watching her.
Maxine moved to the Cary, NC in August 2000 to be the nanny of her grandchildren. She took enormous pleasure in the everyday interactions with her daughter and family. Their love and energy filled those years with great joy and lots of laughter. In 2018 Maxine moved back to her much loved state of FL and lived at the Lynmoore close to her daughter Susan. Her final year was spent enjoying the warmth, being loved on by her daughter, and enjoying new friendships.
Maxine is survived by daughters: Susan and husband, Bruce of Port Saint Lucie, FL, and Kim and husband, Byron of Cary, NC; grandchildren: Heather Kelenc and her husband Ivan, Brett Taylor, Aspen Taylor, Casey Bagaasen, Jake Bagaasen, Sierra Parker, Sterling Parker, Dakota Bagaasen, Zaida Bagaasen. She is also survived by her cherished friend, Thomas Botelho and many dear ones she met at Carolina Preserve and the Lynmoore. Maxine was a lifelong Christian and a member of Hope Community Church NC. She held fast to her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ all of her life.
A service to celebrate Maxine's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday Oct 19, 2019 at the Morrisville location of Hope Community Church, 1000 Perimeter Park Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine's name to the .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 31, 2019