May Schultz
1927 - 2020
May Pearl Schultz

April 18, 1927 - May 24, 2020

Raleigh

May Pearl Schultz, 93, song concluded on May 24, 2020. Her melody began on April 18, 1927 in Queens, New York to the late Paul and Lillie Vetter Neumann. May was preceded in death by her husband Frank Schultz and sister Ruth Fritz. Her song has ended but the melody of her life will play in the heart of her daughters Joanne Schultz and Barbara Wright both of Cary; two beloved grandchildren, Michael Wright of Cary and Amy Wright of Chapel Hill.

May will be laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. beside her husband. The arrangements have been entrusted to Montlawn Funeral Home and Cremations.


Published in The News and Observer on May 29, 2020.
