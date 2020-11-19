Maylon Perry CookeNovember 17, 2020Rolesville, North Carolina - Surrounded by family, Maylon Perry Cooke of Rolesville passed away peacefully at home a few days shy of his 91st birthday. Born November 26, 1929 in the Sandy Creek Township of Franklin County, Maylon was the son of V. Perry and Glennie L. Cooke.Maylon graduated 2nd in his class from Mills High School in 1947. In late 1948, a cousin introduced him to Dorothy Ferguson from the Royal community. "Pretty soon, I realized that she was the life-time lady for me." They were married in the Louisburg Baptist Church parsonage on May 30, 1950.A farmer until his mid-20's, Maylon found his true calling in drafting and design. During his 20-year career he worked first at Westinghouse as a draftsman, and then later as a designer at ESB (Electric Storage Battery Company), where he was a member of the design group manufacturing the torpedo and missile batteries used in early unmanned rocket flights to the moon.Maylon held numerous civic and volunteer posts, including President of the Rolesville Lions Club and Master of the Rolesville Masonic Lodge 683. He served two terms as a Rolesville Town Commissioner and for many years on the Book Committee for the Franklin County Heritage Society.For 60 years Maylon was a devoted member of Rolesville Baptist Church, serving as Deacon and on many committees, most recently the Worship Committee, the Shut-In Ministry and for 12+ years coordinated the Wednesday Night Adult Bible Study series.As a retiree, he enjoyed his grandsons, raised a bountiful crop of blueberries each year, and spent many pleasant hours aboard his trusty John Deere. Recent heart issues and CLL combined to keep him off his lawn mower and home from church, but he spent every evening of the last few months watching reruns of The Virginian with his life-time lady. He didn't want to be the first to go, but don't worry Daddy: rest in peace, we'll take care of Mama.In addition to his parents, Maylon was preceded in death by his brother Willis V. Cooke, also of Rolesville. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, his brother M. Thomas Cooke of Mt Pleasant, SC; his children: Maylon G. Cooke (Terry) and Cathy C. McKee (Joel) of Charlotte, Jerry V. Cooke (Kim) of Parrish, Florida and Stanley T. Cooke of Rolesville; three grandsons: Matthew G. Cooke (Vanessa) of Raleigh, Carson E. McKee of Brooklyn, NY and Skylar E. McKee of Charlotte. Deep gratitude and love from the family to caregiver Tiffiany Cannady.A funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisburg.Donations may be made in honor of Mr. Cooke to Rolesville Baptist Church, P.O. 185, Rolesville, NC 27571 or Heartland Hospice Care 3200 Atlantic Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27604.