Maynard Gregory
October 29, 1946 - January 11, 2020
Angier
Wesley Maynard Gregory, Sr., 73, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday. Born and raised on a small farm in Harnett County, Maynard was the son of the late Daily London and Irma Ogburn Gregory. Maynard graduated from Angier High School in 1965. He served in the National Guard for six years after high school. During the time following high school he furthered his education and became licensed in the plumbing, HVAC and electrical fields. Maynard went on to become co-owner and operator of Young's Electric Inc. in Angier where he worked for 50 years before his retirement on January 1, 2019. He was known to his family as a man who could fix nearly anything. Maynard enjoyed taking care of his property especially cutting the grass with his John Deere lawnmower. He enjoyed tinkering with and operating model planes in his spare time at Swamps R/C Club in Duncan, NC. He was also known as a wonderful wood worker who could build anything. Maynard truly cherished his family and worked hard to provide for them and protect them, leaving an outstanding legacy for all he loved. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16th at 11:00 AM at Angier Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery, Angier. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Maynard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Yvonne Y. Gregory; daughter, Kimberly Gregory Owens and husband, Daniel of Angier; son, Wesley Maynard Gregory, Jr. and wife, Erica of Angier; grandchildren, Alexandra Owens, Caden Gregory, Dylan Owens, Aspen Gregory, Keenan Gregory, Sebastian Owens, Easton Gregory; sisters, Janice Hawley of Willow Spring, Daphene Barnes of Angier, Lynette Baker and husband, Joe of Virginia, Dorenda "Dee" Holland and husband, Brad of Raleigh; brothers, Larry Gregory and wife, Peggy of Raleigh, Warren Gregory and wife, Gwen of Raleigh; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Gregory, Joyce Gregory, Alicia Gregory, Dot Gregory; numerous nieces and nephews that Maynard cherished deeply; his best friend, David Brown and wife, Joy of Lillington. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Owens; sisters, Elouise Mangum, Ollie Faye Brown; brothers, Billy Ray Gregory, Doward Gregory, James Gregory, Danford Gregory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Maynard Gregory, 450 West Dr. Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or to in his memory. Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 14, 2020