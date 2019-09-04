Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
Meade Buchanan


1922 - 2019
Meade Buchanan Obituary
Meade Buchanan

April 1, 1922 - September 2, 2019

Raleigh

Meade Buchanan, 97, died peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019 with family by his side. He was the son of the late Meade and Stella Stear Buchanan. He was predeceased by a brother, a sister and a son, James Buchanan. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving active duty as a weather officer and was a retired executive of ITT Telecom serving as president of the North American manufacturing division. Meade was a long time member of Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church and North Ridge Country Club.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnston Buchanan; daughter, Carole Buchanan (partner, William Lybrook); six stepchildren and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Brown Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh. The family asks that memorial gifts be given to North Carolina Heart and Vascular Hospital, 4420 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences for the family may be left at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 4, 2019
