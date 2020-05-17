Meaghan Leppert
1976 - 2020
Meaghan (O'Keefe) Leppert

Nov. 5, 1976 – May 10, 2020

Smithfield, NC

It is with heavy heart we announce the passing of Meaghan Leppert. She passed quietly early Sunday morning at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro, NC.

Meaghan moved to Central Maine from Mass and worked in China for many years.. She married her wonderful husband Steve Leppert on 10/9/10. They moved to North Carolina in Feb of 2015.

Meaghan leaves behind her beloved husband Steve Leppert, brother David O'Keefe, father Richard O'Keefe, four legged children Bosley, Roscoe, Candy, Violet, Katie and many friends. She is predeceased by her mother Helen Bean. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her

Due to Corona Virus, a Mass will be said at St Ann's next Wednesday, 20 May, for Meghan. It will be live streamed at 8am on the St Ann's Catholic Church, Clayton, NC FB page.

Published in The News and Observer on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
