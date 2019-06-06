Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
St. Francis United Methodist Church
Cary, NC
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Francis United Methodist Church
Cary, NC
1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Megan Lawlor Obituary
Megan E. Lawlor

June 14, 1982 – June 2, 2019

RALEIGH

RALEIGH- Megan Elizabeth Harris Lawlor, 36, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Her marriage, her family, her Christian faith, her loving dog, "Charlie", her career in serving others as an Occupational Therapist, where she was loved by her home health patients, were her greatest loves and joy in life.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday at St. Francis United Methodist Church, Cary. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 pm at the church prior to the service.

Megan is survived by her husband, John Lawlor; father, Malvia "Mel" Harris; brother, Jason Harris and wife, Kipling and their daughter, Piper.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Harris.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare in memory of Megan Lawlor and Patricia Harris.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019
