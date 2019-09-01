Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
11401 Leesville Road,
Raleigh, NC
Melanie Rae Polonofsky


1952 - 2019
Melanie Rae Polonofsky Obituary
Melanie Rae Polonofsky

March 14, 1952 - August 27, 2019

Raleigh

Melanie Rae Polonofsky, 67, of Raleigh, passed away on August 27, 2019. Melanie was a graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University with a Bachelor of Arts. She worked in Human resources for BASF Corporation, with her certifications to include SHRM and TSHRM. Melanie was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Meyer Polonofsky; children, Kevin Polonofsky and wife Vanessa, and Lydia MacLauchlan and husband Steven; and grandchildren, Isabelle MacLauchlan and Lucille Polonofsky. Melanie was preceded in death by her children, Lyssa Polonofsky and Brandon Polonofsky; her parents, Mildred and Peter Mamula; and her sister, Doreen C. Woods.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh. Following the service, Melanie will be laid to rest in the church columbarium.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019
