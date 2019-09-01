|
Melanie Rae Polonofsky
March 14, 1952 - August 27, 2019
Raleigh
Melanie Rae Polonofsky, 67, of Raleigh, passed away on August 27, 2019. Melanie was a graduate of Wheeling Jesuit University with a Bachelor of Arts. She worked in Human resources for BASF Corporation, with her certifications to include SHRM and TSHRM. Melanie was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Meyer Polonofsky; children, Kevin Polonofsky and wife Vanessa, and Lydia MacLauchlan and husband Steven; and grandchildren, Isabelle MacLauchlan and Lucille Polonofsky. Melanie was preceded in death by her children, Lyssa Polonofsky and Brandon Polonofsky; her parents, Mildred and Peter Mamula; and her sister, Doreen C. Woods.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh. Following the service, Melanie will be laid to rest in the church columbarium.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 1, 2019