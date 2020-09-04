It has been such an honor to know you well at my younger years! From high school to college you have helped me tremendously to adapt my life in America. I am so glad that we had a chance to reconnect about two years ago. It was painful to see you were fighting your cancer at that time, but you seemed very positive and strong. You are truly a compassionate, kind, and generous person! I will miss you, dear friend! Tina Shih

