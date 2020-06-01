Melba Baker
1924 - 2020
Melba Sherron Baker

Raleigh

Melba Sherron Baker, 96, passed away May 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 23, 1924 in Wake County, North Carolina to the late William Talvis Sherron and Eva Sherron. Melba was retired from the March of Dimes where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for over 30 years. Melba was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from North Carolina. She was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC.

Melba was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Jean Baker, and by the love of her life, Don Baker, with whom she was married for 66 years.

Melba enjoyed creating beautiful handworks of cross stitch, crochet and knitting. She and Don traveled all over the world and loved spending time in their garden and at their "beach" home on the Chowan River in NC. Melba loved to cook and read; she was also an avid bridge player and achieved Life Master.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Donna Baker of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters: Doris Partin of Cary, NC and Katherine (Gene) Hester of Raleigh, NC, and sister-in-law, Louise Sherron of Knightdale, NC.

Donna would like to extend her heartfelt thanks to Shirley Davis and Keith Atkins of Needed Care Support of GA, LLC and to Amity Care Hospice of Georgia.

A service will be held at a later date at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in Knightdale, NC.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
