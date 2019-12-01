|
|
Melba Clayton Moore
August 7th, 1934 - November 23rd 2019
Spring Hope, NC
Melba Moore, 85 of Spring Hope, went Home to be with Jesus on November 23rd, 2019.
Melba was born in Coats, NC in 1934 to Ollie and Clarence Thomas Clayton.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60+ years, Vernon Warren Moore.
She raised four children who turned into kind, tender-hearted adults, because she instilled in them to live like she did: "Love God, and Love People". She taught by example.
Pamela Winters, Warren Moore, Bonnie Stamper and Clarence Moore will forever be changed because of the mark of her love in their lives. Their spouses Larry, Ginny, Peyton and Glenda will always remember how she welcomed them into her family and treated them like her own.
She was "MawMaw" to her favorite people, her grandchildren: Tara, Chris, Stephen, Alan, Ricky, Jake, Evan and Sage; and her great-grand children: Evie Hope, Alice, Mia, and Grayson.
She was a dear sister to Daywood Clayton, Joydan Spivey, C.T. Clayton, Winfred Clayton, and Deborah Ellison. She is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.
She never met a stranger, and loved making friends wherever she went. She would charm you with her big smile and sweet disposition - and if that didn't work, her award-winning pecan pie woud do the trick.
She had a long, beautiful life filled with ministry, friends, career, hobbies, singing with her brothers and sisters, and her beloved trips to Topsail Island, but she would tell you her crowning joy was her family.
a Celebration of Life is planned for Dec. 7th, 2019 at St. Paul's Christian Church at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Paul's Christian Church Outreach Program 3331 Blue Ridge Rd. Raleigh, NC 27612
or Bethel Church c/o C.T. Clayton 463 McLamb Rd. Coats, NC 27521
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019