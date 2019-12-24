|
Melba Eloise Smith
February 16, 1934 - December 21, 2019
Willow Spring
Melba Eloise Smith, 85, passed away on December 21, 2019, after several years of declining health. She was known for her amazing smile and her love for grandchildren and great grandchildren. Melba was born February 16, 1934 in Wake County to the late Henry and Clara Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Jimmy and Peggy Hedgepeth; husbands, Roy J. Hedgepeth, Rodney Touchet and Thomas Altman; siblings, Joel Smith and Patricia Hedgepeth; stepmother, Eloise Smith; and beloved aunt, Fanny Stephenson.
She is survived by daughters, Jennifer H. Myatt (Benny), Denise P. Henderson, Rita T. Currin (Bobby); grandchildren, Wendy Henderson, Devin Henderson, Jackson Currin; great grandchildren, Ty and Callia O'Neal; siblings, Nancy Stancil, Dwight Smith and Michael Smith; stepsiblings, Judy Tyndall and Glenn Godwin.
The family thanks the staff of Oakhill Assisted Living Center, as well as Community Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care and support provided to her. In addition, the close companionship she enjoyed with Tommy Haddock is also appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Community Home Care and Hospice.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, December 28th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Angier, NC with visitation after the service until 3:30 PM. Interment will be at a later date.
Condolences to the family can be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 24, 2019