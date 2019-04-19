Melba West Pleasant



May 5, 1927 - April 15, 2019



Charlotte



Melba West Pleasant died on April 15th, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on May 5th, 1927 in Johnston County, NC to the late Lessie Lee and Wiley West. She lived her early life in and around Johnston County before graduating as valedictorian from Coats High School and then enrolling at King's Business College in Raleigh, NC. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, Joseph Daniel "Dan" Pleasant.



Melba began working for the North Carolina Department of Revenue and continued to do so for 43 years until retirement. Melba lived in Raleigh for over 60 years before moving to Charlotte, NC in 2004 to be closer to her family.



She is preceded in death by husband Joseph Daniel Pleasant; brothers Charles, George, Max, and Warren West; and sister Mildred.



Those left to cherish her memory include son Danny Pleasant (Bettie); grandchildren Jordan and Madison Pleasant; sisters Betty Tart and Katie Parker (David); brother Junior West (Melba); and several nieces and nephews.



She will be remembered for her unwavering optimism, devotion to family, and her sweet, loving personality. She was a dedicated public servant as well as a dedicated sister, mother, and grandmother.



Visitation will be held at 10AM prior to a funeral service at 11AM on Monday April 22, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC. A graveside service at Montlawn Memorial Park will follow.



Melba requested that any memorials be donated to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (www.parentprojectmd.org) Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019