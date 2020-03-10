Home

Melinda Brock

Melinda Kellner Brock

October 24,1956-March 10,2010

My Sweet Melinda, you have been gone for ten years. Each day my mind sees your lovely face, sweet, smiling and loving eyes. I think of your caring arms around me and your sweet smiles. If only you had stayed with us. Throughout the week I think that one day we will be together again. I think of all the time we could have been strolling arm in arm, having interesting and enjoyable experiences. I long to see you bursting through the front door with your lovely voice saying, "I'm here!"

I will love you 'til the day I die and hopefully we will be together in another life. Love, Mama
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2020
