Melissa Marsigli



August 30, 1967 - May 19, 2019



Rocky Mount



Melissa Barnette Marsigli, age 51, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Wilson County, NC on August 30, 1967.



Melissa was a nurse at UNC Health Care System for over 30 years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister-in-law and friend and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her, but her loving spirit will never be forgotten as she was everything to her family.



Melissa leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Dr. Eduardo Oscar Marsigli; and her son, Brandon James Driver and wife, Gwendolyn, of Raleigh. She is also survived by her parents, Joseph "Joe" Barnette and Thelma "Marie" Raper Barnette; Dr. Marsigli's sons, Jamie Marsigli and wife, Allison, Jeffrey Marsigli and wife, Nicole, Jonathan Marsigli, Joshua Marsigli all of Raleigh, Justin Marsigli of Corolla; sister-in-law, Karyl Marsigli of Rocky Mount; her hospital family at UNC Health Care System; and her beach family at Atlantic Beach.



A Celebration of Melissa's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316; and the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



