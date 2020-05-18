Melissa Paige Ward



Raleigh



Melissa Paige Ward 'Missy', 54 years of age, died May 14, 2020.



Missy lived her whole life in Raleigh, NC. Missy swam before she walked and continued by taking swimming lessons at age 3. She joined the Summer Team at age 4 and year round swim team at the YWCA at age 8.



Missy loved her dog Sadie and also loved the beach, the sand, and the ocean. At the age of 2, her father built her family a house at Lake Gaston, which introduced her to boating, sailing, and skiing as a child. Melissa was an excellent athlete even as a young child; swinging on the rope swings and trees in the back yard. Missy qualified for the triathlon in Hawaii for 3 years when she was a teenager. She also ran with the Junior Striders Running Team in her teens. Missy took music lessons from Marilyn Brown for ten years. She graduated from Millbrook High School, where she ran cross country and track, and from East Carolina University with a degree in Sports Medicine.



Melissa is survived by her parents Bill and Betty Lou Ward of Raleigh; her brother Jeffrey and wife Marte of Wilmington, NC; Jeffrey's stepchildren Ashley and husband Chris Woolley of Raleigh and her younger sister Sarah and husband Michael Phelps of Wilmington, NC; and uncle Sterling Cofield and wife Lori of St. Augustine, Fla. Missy is also survived by her cousins, Brent Cofield and wife Jackie; Christopher and wife Madison of St. Augustine Fla.; and cousins David Nash and wife Abbey of Charlotte, NC. Missy had countless friends down through the years.



Due to the current gathering restrictions presented by the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store