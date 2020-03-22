|
|
Melissa Watkins Reed
Zebulon
Melissa Watkins Reed, 41, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home in Pilot, North Carolina. She was born on December 11, 1978 to Tommy and Sandra (Creech) Watkins. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, David, and her greatest source of joy, her daughter Tommi Shae. She is also survived by her sister Michelle, brother-in-law Erik and nephew Finley Britt as well as her grandmother Bloise Carroll and vast number of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Earl and Peggy Watkins, grandfather, Pete Creech, and step-grandfather Wyatt Carroll.
Melissa graduated from Barton College and was in her 20th year of teaching. Although she loved English Language Arts and books, what mattered more to her were the lives of the students she taught. She was a committed mentor and role-model for many students in her 15 years at Bunn Middle and Bunn High and 5 years at Franklin Academy. She was especially passionate about Student Council and teaching students how to become leaders and serve others.
Melissa was always authentically herself, with uncompromising strength and integrity. She was a faithful friend who made sure that her friends knew they were loved. She trusted Jesus and always encouraged others to pray. Crossing the Atlantic Beach bridge to spend time in the salt air and sun was a source of happiness. Dance was a passion that led to many forever friendships and later travels as a "dance mom." She loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it was a night on the porch or a trip to the West Coast. What she treasured most of all was being a Mom to Tommi Shae, who she called "her reason." In the last year she was so strong and continued to teach her daughter to be strong as she prepared Tommi Shae for the path God has for her.
The family would like to give special thanks to all those who reached out during this journey with thoughts, prayers, and offers of support. Due to the current restrictions on gathering, a private service will be held. Another celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being managed by Bright Funeral Home. A scholarship fund has been created in Melissa's honor. This will fund two scholarships per year, one at Bunn High School and one at Franklin Academy. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Melissa Reed Scholarship Fund at paypal.me/melissareedSF.
A service of Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC. 27587
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020