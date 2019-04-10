Melvin Southern Bennett



July 24, 1933 - April 7, 2019



Raleigh



Melvin Southern Bennett, 85, of Raleigh, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born and raised in King, North Carolina and graduated from King High School. She went on to work for NC State College as an executive secretary. Melvin was instrumental in beginning the business Engineering-Design & Services with her then-husband, Elwin. Throughout her life, she also worked as a church secretary for Mount Olivet Baptist Church and served as an administrative assistant at the NC General Assembly. She ended her career working at the North Carolina Department of Corrections.



Melvin's number one priority was her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her hobbies were reading, writing, and gardening. She loved spending time with dear friends, as well as time with her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored.



Melvin is survived by her daughter, Norma Bennett Weekman, and her husband, Jim; her grandchildren, Kelsey Weekman Walkowski and her husband, Alex; Zane Weekman; and Zack Weekman; her brother, Wayne Southern; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Ethel Southern; former husband, Elwin Bennett; and brother, Bill Southern.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. Burial will be Saturday, April 13 at 3:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 725 W Dalton Road, King, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Raleigh Rescue Mission, 314 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601.



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019