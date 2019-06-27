Merl Edwin Shultz, Sr.



March 30, 1930 - June 25, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Merl Edwin Shultz, Sr., 89, departed this life to be with his Heavenly Father on June 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son Merl E. Shultz Jr., his parents Thomas Bryant and Vesper Selvage Shultz and a brother Thomas Ray Shultz.



Merl was a graduate of Louisville Male High School; he received his B.A. degree from Georgetown College in KY and a Master of Religious Education from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served Baptist Churches in several states in the area of youth, music and education.



Merl is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy "Ruth" Shultz; daughter, Sharon R. Reynolds (Wade) of Raleigh, sons, Bryant Shultz (Tamara) of Raleigh, Timothy Shultz (Tina) of Graham, grandchildren, Lindsey Bridges (Mike), Katelyn McLean (Jonathan), Kyle Shultz and Abigail Shultz, great grandchildren, Mason and Ozzie Bridges.



Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Friday June 28th at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be made to the Music Department, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the Merl E. Shultz Endowment at the North Carolina Baptist Foundation, 201 Convention Drive, Cary, NC 27511.



