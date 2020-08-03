1/1
Merle Lloydine Perry
1943 - 2020
Merle Lloydine Perry

December 10, 1943 - July 26, 2020

Raleigh

Merle Lloydine Perry, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.

Lloydine leaves to cherish her memories, dedicated sister friends, church brothers and sisters in Christ, relatives, Sorority Sisters, and those who touched her life with love and compassion.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
