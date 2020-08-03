Merle Lloydine Perry
December 10, 1943 - July 26, 2020
Raleigh
Merle Lloydine Perry, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.
Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Raleigh, NC.
Lloydine leaves to cherish her memories, dedicated sister friends, church brothers and sisters in Christ, relatives, Sorority Sisters, and those who touched her life with love and compassion.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com