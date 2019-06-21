Merlene Langdon King



Raleigh



Raleigh, NC: Mrs. Merlene Langdon King, age 83, of 6503 Rock Service Station Road died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Wake Medical Center. Funeral Service will be 2:00PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Friendly Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Elvin Butts and Rev. Rhonda Hamilton. A private burial will follow in the King Family Cemetery, Willow Spring.



Mrs. King was born January 20, 1936 in Johnston County to the late Malcolm Thomas and Ada Byrd Langdon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leawood King; sons, Gary King and Terry King. Mrs. King retried after 22 years as a correctional officer at the Women's Center in Raleigh and was a member of Friendly Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church.



Surviving include daughters, Bonnie King and Bambie King both of Angier; son, Dana King of Willow Spring; grandchildren, Brandi Autry, Chelsie Walker, Desiree Wheeler, and Noah King; nine great-grandchildren; and significant other, Jimmy Dupree of Willow Spring.



The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall for a brief time immediately following the service and other times at the home of Dana King, 58 Pleasant Lane, Willow Spring, NC.



