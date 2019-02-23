|
|
Merrill Keith Ray, Jr.
September 1, 1960 - February 14, 2019
Keith left us to be reunited with our Heavenly Father, 02/14/2019. Born to Merrill Keith Ray, Sr. and Catherine Ann (Roberts) Ray in Decatur, Illinois. Keith worked in the insurance industry, most recently for James C. Greene Company. Keith met the love of his life, Desiree Sautter Ray and married November 8, 1997. Left behind are his wife, Desiree, mother-in-law, Barbara Miller, sister-in-law Michelle (Allen) Tabor, niece Arielle Tabor and nephew Jon Tabor and Westies Logan and Ramona Lucille. Also left behind his sister Gloria (Lance) Wallace, nephews Lance, Richard, Joshua, Jason, Jeremy, and niece Jenifer. Service held Saturday 02/23/2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 1524 Jenkins Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wake County Animal Center, 820 Beacon Lake Dr. Raleigh, NC 27610.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 23, 2019