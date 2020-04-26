|
Merritt Long
Pittsboro
Merritt Long died peacefully at her daughter's home in Pittsboro on April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence DeBuys Long, Sr., her parents John A. Dyal, Sr. and Sarah Stroud Dyal, and her brother John A. Dyal, Jr. She is survived by four children and their spouses: Larry Long, Jr. and wife Mary, Beth Keena and husband Rick, Sarah Lee and husband Varnell, and John Long. She was blessed with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Merritt was born in Barnesville, GA and grew up in Woodbine, GA. She graduated from Valdosta State Women's College with a degree in biology. After working as a chemist for 35 years for the VA, the NIEHS, and the EPA in the Durham area, she retired and lived in Oriental, NC for many years.
She will ever be remembered for her never-ending kindness, sweetness, and always putting the needs of others before her own. Mom, we miss you already.
Services will be held at a later date when gatherings are allowed.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020