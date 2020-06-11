Mervyn Stewart Menzies Weedon



Mervyn Stewart Menzies Weedon (Rob) died peacefully at home in Cary, NC, on May 31, 2020. He was 95.



Rob was born in London in 1925, a few years after the end of the First World War, to Reginald Weedon and Alice M. Menzies. His only sibling, William, died circa 1960. Rob spoke of walking as a boy under a railroad bridge up Wimbledon Hill to Queensmere Pond where he said he once swam naked with the swans.



Rob was in his early teens when, in 1939, the British government evacuated children in London to country areas to escape massive bombing on the City during The Blitz (1940-1941). He remembered bombs shaking the walls.



From Godalming, Surrey, "Most of us," Rob said, "pedaled our bicycles back to our real homes for occasional weekends. Thirty miles. No problem. We got to see Mum and Dad, the pictures shaking on the walls and then pedaled back to our homes from home."



In World War II, Rob joined the British Army, commissioned into the Royal Artillery and later assigned to the Royal West African Frontier Force (at that time in Eastern Bengal awaiting entry into Burma). During the week that saw Hiroshima and Nagasaki (and the immediate cessation of hostilities), he flew into Burma to join his unit already assembling surrendered personnel.



His service earned him four years at Christ's College, Cambridge, emerging with a B.A. (later M.A.) degree in English Literature. Rob followed a passion for the humanities, especially Shakespeare and Milton. He set on becoming a teacher "hopefully in interesting environments."



First was Bermuda, where he married Joan Michelle Kirkland, then resident. Rob and Joan produced Alexander ("Sandy"), Jennifer, and Christopher. The latter was born in Bermuda, the other two in New Jersey.



In Bermuda, Rob taught at both Warwick Academy and Saltus Grammar School from 1954-1961. At Saltus, he got the nick-name "Tex" for confiscating a pair of toy guns from a student. He was fond of scuba diving, served as Captain of Shearwater for Harry Cox and discovered the wreck of "L'Herminie" on one memorable day.



The family eventually moved to the US, and what was to become Rob's thirty two-year teaching career (1961-1993) at Saint Mark's School in Southborough, MA. His unique pedagogy, enthusiastically teaching young students about point of view and the perspective of narrative voice - - and guiding older students through erudite seminars such as "Shakespeare's Use of the Supernatural," "Modern Poetry," and "Milton's Paradise Lost."



As a former student put it recently, "Through it all, he exhibited an exuberant eccentricity, cementing his reputation as a creative and colorful classroom teacher, bringing a zestful energy to the study of English at the School."



The great drawback of teaching at a boarding school, he'd say, is being 'so enclosed' for nine months of the year. The advantage is that the summers allow one to 'Get Away!' This he did most summers, traveling extensively in Europe, Asia and South America.



On retirement, Rob settled very happily in Cary, NC, nestled above Lake Lochmere, which he said reminded him of England, writing poetry and verses which he did throughout his life. He walked habitually and greeted one and all with enthusiasm, living more than twenty-five years of contented old age. One of his recent comments was "I've been lucky. Looking back, it's been a walk around the lake."



In addition to Sandy, Jennifer, and Christopher, Rob is survived by his grandchildren, Alexander (Alec) Weedon of Granada, Spain, Emily Weedon Monteiro of Edgartown, MA, Helen Andrews of Washington, DC, and Christopher K. Weedon, Jr., of Simsbury, CT. Martha Rittelmeyer, a granddaughter, predeceases him.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to Beverly Castelli for her years of loving care of Rob, which enabled him to live out the remainder of his "salad days" in his own home.



