Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
Meshell Scott


Meshell Scott Obituary
Meshell Scott

December 21, 1965 - June 7, 2019

Raleigh

Meshell Scott, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 11: 30 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the chapel.

Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Daughter, Khadijah Meshell Burroughs of Raleigh, NC; Parents, Bruce & Willie Scott of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Raceal Scott and Priscilla Scott, both of Raleigh, NC; Brothers, Shawn W. Scott, Sr, Bruce W. Scott, Jr (Earlene) and Tyrone Scott, all of Raleigh, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 10, 2019
