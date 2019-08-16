|
Michael Edward Anderson
June 2,1943-August 12,2019
Smithfield
Michael Edward Anderson passed away suddenly August 12, 2019. He was born June 2, 1943 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Violet Lavell Anderson and Virgil Edward Anderson.
After graduating from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota he entered the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. He completed Flight School and became a certified pilot on C-130 and C-7 aircraft. Following his assignment at Travis Air Force Base, Michael served his country in Vietnam as a Forward Air Controller. After 20 years he retired from the United States Air Force as a Major.
Michael continued to enjoy flying and after his retirement from the military he dedicated his time at Aero Contractors in Smithfield, N.C. It was in Smithfield, N.C. that he settled, finding a place full of happiness, warmth, and friendship.
He is survived by his partner in life, Deborah Hardee Anderson. He also leaves behind a son, Michael Jr. and his wife Kim, a daughter, Tasha Stacy and her husband Darry, and his grandchildren Mariah, Adrianne, Heath, Karson, Lucas and Avery.
In the quiet moments of the morning Michael could be found sipping coffee while enjoying a good book. He was an avid reader and believed that learning was a lifelong process. He enjoyed cooking and traveling and was able to see many of the beautiful places described in the books he read. Michael will be remembered for the ease at which his laughter brightened the rooms in which he spent time with the friends he cherished. His mischievous smile will be missed by many.
Please join us in celebrating his life a First Baptist Church in Smithfield, N.C., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Michael's memory to First Baptist Church or to .
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 16, 2019