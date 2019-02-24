Michael David "Boujee" Bourgeois



Raleigh



Michael David "Boujee" Bourgeois, 62, of Raleigh died peacefully at home Wednesday, February 20, 2019 following a long illness.



Born in Gardner, MA, he was the son of Winnifred Maillet and the late Jules Donald Bourgeois.



A loving Companion and father, he valued time spent with family and friends. Michael had a strong work ethic and a passion for craftsmanship. He also enjoyed gardening, animal husbandry, cooking and entertaining friends.



Michael is survived by the love of his life, Rose Swigart; son Kayne David Bourgeois and his companion Lauren Caisse of Fitchburg, MA, Siblings, Donna Jenkins and her husband Thomas Jenkins of Billerica, MA, Joseph Bourgeois of Willow Springs, NC, Julie Van Luven and her Husband Robert Van Luven of Las Vegas NV, Lynette Bourgeois of Gardner MA, Cindy Van Saint and her husband Lawrence of Huntington Beach, CA, Derek Maillet and his wife Lauri of Gardner MA. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his brother Robert Bourgeois and his sister Melody Maillet.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, February 27th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.



