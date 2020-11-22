1/1
Michael Cox
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Cox
February 18, 1965 - November 9, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Michael Wayne Cox passed away on Monday, November 9th 2020 at the age of 55. Mike was born February 18th, 1965 in El Paso, TX to Joseph and Elizabeth Cox. Mike was married to Jewel Shuping on July 10, 2016. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his dad Joe and step-mom Marie of Greensboro/Climax; 3 brothers David Cox and wife Toni of Raleigh, Ross Cox and wife Young Ja of Greensboro and Donald Cox and wife Kristen of Raleigh. Mike grew up in Greensboro, NC and was active in the Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts where he achieved the rank of Quartermaster (equivalent to Eagle Scout). He was an assistant scoutmaster for troop 307 for several years. He graduated from Dudley High School. He graduated from the GTCC Diesel Mechanic program. He loved to work on trucks and diesel engines. Mike liked to help others. He also enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed amateur photography.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Mike's memory to the American Diabetes Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved