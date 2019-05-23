Michael David Sealey



Raleigh



Michael David Sealey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Wake County, son of Garland and Cherry Sealey. He retired from Quail Corners Gulf in 1981. After retirement he enjoyed helping his friends and loved spending time at the lake with family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hildebrand and four legged buddies, Frankie and Lady Bug; brother, Terry Sealey; sister, Jayne Wall and husband, Steve; niece, Tracy Blalock and husband, Matt; nephew, Matthew Wall; great-nieces and nephews: Bailey, Grayson, Ralyn and Jaxxon; brother-in-laws: Steve and Wayne Hildebrand As well as many friends that crossed his life here on earth. Mike will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Mike was cremated and his family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Transitions LifeCare for the care and kindness shown to Mike during his illness and asked that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to them at Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



