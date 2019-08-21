|
Michael D.B. Andrews
April 22, 1994 - August 18, 2019
Richwood, Ohio
Michael David Blaine Andrews II, 25, of Richwood, Ohio and formerly of Southport, NC died unexpectedly Sunday. He was a graduate of Marysville High School where he played both football and baseball. A proud military man, he served 4 years in the US Marine Corps, two of those years in Okinawa as a ground electronic maintenance man. Michael was born April 22, 1994 in Marysville to Michael D.B. Andrews and Billie Jo Ropp Humble. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Ingram Funeral Home, Maysville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11am Thursday. For a complete obituary or to express a condolence, go to www.ingramfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019