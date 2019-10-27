Home

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
625 Magdala Pl.
Apex, NC
Resources
1960 - 2019
Michael DeFrancesco Obituary
Michael DeFrancesco

Apex

Michael DeFrancesco, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

Mike was born August 9, 1960 to the late Vincent and Marie DeFrancesco in Chicago, Illinois. He attended St Charles Borromeo grade school and Immaculate Conception High School. Mike received a degree in Accounting from Indiana University as an Evans Scholar and received a master's degree from DePaul University. He developed strong friendships with his colleagues at each school and truly treasured those relationships throughout his life.

Mike began his career in Public Accounting, then found his passion helping young technology companies grow. He enjoyed helping others develop along their career paths. Mike was a family man at his core. He cherished spending time with his wife and his children and loved visiting his family in Chicago and in-laws in the northeast, all of whom called him son or brother. Mike treasured his relationships with the friends he found playing hockey and golf as well as the professional organizations to which he belonged. He cherished his wonderful neighbors who became good friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Marie DeFrancesco. Mike is survived by his wife, Linda, children, Christina (Joe), Stephanie (Ted), and son Nicholas; sister Rose, brothers Frank (Fran) and Jim (Linda); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.The family will receive friends from 6:00pm - 8:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral mass is scheduled for 9:30 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 625 Magdala Pl. Apex, NC 27502. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in his name to the Evans Scholars Foundation at www.wgaesf.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
Remember
