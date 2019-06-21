|
Michael Brian DiAugustine
June 19, 1972 - June 18, 2019
Cary
Michael "Brian" DiAugustine, 46, of Cary, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
Brian was born June 19, 1972 in Wake County, NC. He attended Cary High School and was employed with B.H. Management. Brian had a compassion for all living things, and he loved to help people.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Patrick DiAugustine.
Brian is survived by his wife, Sajida DiAugustine; step-daughter, Rabiya Syed; mother, Susan DiAugustine; brother, Richard Perry DiAugustine (Takako); niece, Hana Sophia DiAugustine; and nephew, Richard Anthony DiAugustine.
A graveside service will be held (time/date) at Apex Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019