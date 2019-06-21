Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiAugustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DiAugustine


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael DiAugustine Obituary
Michael Brian DiAugustine

June 19, 1972 - June 18, 2019

Cary

Michael "Brian" DiAugustine, 46, of Cary, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Brian was born June 19, 1972 in Wake County, NC. He attended Cary High School and was employed with B.H. Management. Brian had a compassion for all living things, and he loved to help people.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Patrick DiAugustine.

Brian is survived by his wife, Sajida DiAugustine; step-daughter, Rabiya Syed; mother, Susan DiAugustine; brother, Richard Perry DiAugustine (Takako); niece, Hana Sophia DiAugustine; and nephew, Richard Anthony DiAugustine.

A graveside service will be held (time/date) at Apex Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now