Michael Dube
June 15, 1950 - August 25, 2019
Raleigh
Michael A. Dube, 69, of Raleigh, formerly of Rocky Point, NC, passed away peacefully Sunday August 25 surrounded by people who loved him.
Born June 14, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph A. Dube Sr. and Rebecca D. Miller.
He proudly served his country in the US Army Security Agency with tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam.
He retired from Exide/Eaton after 36 years. He was very proud of his business accomplishments including his Six Sigma Black Belt, Accredited Purchasing Practitioner APP and Certified Purchasing Manager CPM.
He is survived by his twin sister Michele Jernigan, a brother Joseph A. Dube Jr., a number of nieces and nephews, and an uncountable number of close friends. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Lloyd Miller, grandparents Jaybird and Kathleen James, and a nephew Steven Dube.
Services for Michael Allan Dube were held Tuesday August 27 at Montlawn Funeral Home.
For all who knew him remember, love means you never have to say goodbye.
Please make memorial donations, in his honor, to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 30, 2019