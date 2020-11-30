1/1
Michael Dwayne Oakley Sr.
1959 - 2020
Michael Dwayne Oakley, Sr.
November 26, 2020
Hillsborough, North Carolina - Mr. Michael "Mike" Dwayne Oakley, Sr., 61, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mr. Oakley was born on June 3, 1959 to Bobby and Joyce Oakley in Durham, NC. He owned and operated his own company, Oakley Acoustical in Hillsborough, NC. Mike attended Living Waters Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR and playing dominos. In his free time, he enjoyed watching television and his favorite shows were Family Feud and Westerns. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Mr. Oakley was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Rufus Oakley; maternal grandparents, Hattie Lee and Victor Carpenter; paternal grandparents, Lethia and June Oakley; and grandson, Zackery Thornton.
Mr. Oakley is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Eakes; his step-mother, Faye Oakley; his wife of 38 years, Linda Lee Oakley; son, Michael Dwayne Oakley, Jr. (Liz); his nephew, David Lee (Liz); daughter, Melinda Wilson Evans (Matt); his niece, Brandy Lee (Mike);brothers, Barry Oakley (Lila), David Oakley (Kim), Vic Oakley (Andrea), and Douglas Sasser (Linda); sister, Melisa Allison; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home Chapel
