Michael Rand Howell



May 05, 1959 - March 01,2019



Siler City



Michael Rand Howell, 59, of White Smith Road, Siler City died Friday March 1, 2019 at Duke Raleigh Hospital. He was born in Wayne County on May 5, 1959, to Joseph Hollie Howell and Carolyn (Killette) Howell. Michael had been a truck driver, dispatcher and trucking company business owner. Michael loved his time spent with his family. He especially loved his four dogs and his grandpup TG. He was proceeded in death by his father.



Michael is survived by his wife of 22 years, Brenda (McClintock) Howell, stepdaugher, Crystal Perry Sharp (Greg) of Siler City; stepson, Les Perry of Siler City; mother, Carolyn Torres (Raymond) of Smithfield; sister, Nanci Conway of Raleigh; brother Neil Howell (Sandy) of Missouri; brother-in-law, John McClintock (Kathy) of Newport; sister-in-law, Jane Presnell (Kenneth) of Liberty; niece Elizabeth Massengale (Jason) of Missouri; nephew David Howell of Missouri; great-niece and nephews, Abigail, Jon Michael and Isaac of Missouri; other family members, cousins and special friends.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sapling Ridge United Methodist Church, 5016 Silk Hope Gum Springs Road, Pittsboro, NC with Rev. Jason Dickerson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the fellowship hall. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary