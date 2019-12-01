|
|
Michael "Mack" Ivey
January 24, 1930 - November 24, 2019
Chapel Hill
Michael "Mack" Hamilton Ivey, whose active research laboratory in pneumocystology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center contributed to an early understanding of a then persistent opportunistic HIV infection, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Carol Woods Retirement Community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He was 89 years old. The cause of death was complications from Parkinson's disease. Born at home on January 24, 1930 in Auburn, Alabama, son of Vera House Ivey, and John Eli Ivey, prominent Alabama poulter, Ivey in his later years became an accomplished North Carolina poet. He was an active member of the North Carolina Poetry Society, and known for his insightful and witty verses on the human condition. Growing up in Alabama, he earned his B. S. degree from Auburn University in 1950, his M. S. degree in 1953 and Ph.D. in 1956, both from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. During his professional life, for 26 years Dr. Ivey was affiliated with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, in the College of Health, where he chaired the Department of Parasitology and Laboratory Practice, and in the College of Medicine, where he was Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. Early in his career he studied parasitological problems in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, and as a consultant to the American Medical Association he assisted in the development of the Department of Parasitology at the Saigon Medical School. Upon retirement, he and his wife relocated back to Chapel Hill. They moved into Carol Woods Retirement Community in 2001, and became active participants in the community, and in the Chapel Hill Friends Meeting. Dr. Ivey is survived by his wife of 67 years Mahla Haggard Ivey, daughter Virginia, son-in-law Albert Aguilar, his two grandchildren Michael and Alicia Aguilar, and son Paul and his partner Kim Walter. Mack's bright personality, engaging humor, and empathetic nature will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Contemplating the dwindling of time in our aging process he wrote: "When my last day looks me squarely in the eye, I imagine a breeze will stir my heart, tell me not to fret, not to fear. Whatever fate comes my way, peace waits for me, and me for it, free to float, free to fly or rest, at last."
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019