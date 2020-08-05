Michael J. "Mickey" Nixon
January 31, 1964 - July 31, 2020
Clayton
Michael Joseph "Mickey" Nixon, age 56, passed on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mickey was born in Wake County on January 31, 1964 to Glenn R. and Joyce J. Nixon. He was a faithful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who enjoyed his family and friends.
A native of Clayton, Mickey graduated from NC State University and began his career as a teacher and coach with Clayton High School and later became a fireman for the City of Raleigh where he retired as a Captain. After retiring from Raleigh Mickey headed up the Fire Science program at Clayton High School and Smithfield Selma until 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Paige Barnes and husband, Tucker, Mary Michael Nixon and Chloe Nixon; a son, Luke Nixon; mother, Joyce Nixon; sister, Julie Nixon; brother, Rich Nixon and wife, Kathi; grandson, Tripp Barnes. Mickey was preceded in death by his father, Glenn R. Nixon.
A celebration of Mickey's life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Hocutt Baptist Church, Clayton. Services will streamed live via Hocutt Baptist Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mickey's memory to the NC Fallen Firefighters Foundation PO Box 68 Bahama, NC 27503. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Nixon family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.