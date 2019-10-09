|
Michael K. Jones
Jan. 14, 1952 - Oct. 8, 2019
Clayton
Michael "Mike" Kramer Jones, 67, died peacefully Tuesday morning at Transitions Life Care Raleigh. He was born in San Francisco, CA, a son of the late James S. and Betty Black Jones.
A funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Zebulon with Reverend Timothy Taylor officiating.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Moody Jones; brother, Sam Jones and wife Karen of Gulf Breeze, FL; sister-in-law, Phyllis M. Alford and husband Tony of Wendell.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Grace Lutheran Church Preschool, 5010 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019