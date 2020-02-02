|
Michael Lacy Scoggins
June 9, 1949 - January 27, 2020
Raleigh
The Scoggins family is saddened to announce the passing of Michael "Mike" Lacy Scoggins. Mike, 70, loyal husband, father and grandfather, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Susan Scoggins, his sons, Rick & Andy, along with his grandchildren, Taylor & Katherine; his brothers, Glenn, Ronnie and Tommy, his sister, Debbie Richardson, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Scoggins and his father, Joseph Scoggins, an Army veteran of the Attack on Pearl Harbor and WWII.
He was born June 9, 1949 in Swift Creek, NC and was the eldest of five children, He recently retired as a Regional Sales Engineer for North Carolina at Dominion Air and Machinery Company, headquartered in Roanoke, VA. Mike married his wife and high school sweetheart, March 2, 1969, in Raleigh, where they raised their family. Mike was heavily involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed coaching youth athletics, playing golf with his friends at Wendell Country Club and watching NASCAR racing.
The family appreciates the thoughts and prayers from Mike's friends and loved ones at this time. Those interested in attending Mr. Scoggins' Celebration of Life should contact his son, Rick, at [email protected]
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020