Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lee Daniels


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Lee Daniels Obituary
Michael Lee Daniels

January 20, 1950 - March 17, 2019

Raleigh

On March 17, 2019, Michael Lee Daniels, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away.

Mike was born January 20, 1950 to Mitchell and Betsy Daniels. He graduated from Enloe High School and attended NC State. After serving in the US Army 27 years, he then served in the office of the NC Secretary of State 15 years.

Mike was predeceased by his parents and sister, Linda Dendy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy and their four children, Jason (Melody), Kevin, Drew, Leigh Ann and three grandchildren Riley, Haley, and Shawn. Other close family members include a beloved mother-in-law, brother-in-law and wife, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Family visitation is 1 pm – 2 pm, March 21, 2019 with services to follow at Montlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now