Michael Lee Daniels
January 20, 1950 - March 17, 2019
Raleigh
On March 17, 2019, Michael Lee Daniels, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away.
Mike was born January 20, 1950 to Mitchell and Betsy Daniels. He graduated from Enloe High School and attended NC State. After serving in the US Army 27 years, he then served in the office of the NC Secretary of State 15 years.
Mike was predeceased by his parents and sister, Linda Dendy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy and their four children, Jason (Melody), Kevin, Drew, Leigh Ann and three grandchildren Riley, Haley, and Shawn. Other close family members include a beloved mother-in-law, brother-in-law and wife, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Family visitation is 1 pm – 2 pm, March 21, 2019 with services to follow at Montlawn Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019