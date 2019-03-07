Michael Vincent Lombardi



March 7, 1977 - February 28, 2019



Raleigh



Michael Vincent Lombardi, 41, died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28th, 2019, at his home in Raleigh, NC.



Michael is survived by his children, Michael Vincent, and Raegan Milan; his parents, William and Lois (Blankenship) Lombardi; his sisters, Tracy (Roly) Rigual, Amy (Bob) Zambreny; his loving girlfriend Valerie Little; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was born March 7, 1977, in Fairfax, Virginia. Michael enjoyed life to the fullest; he was happiest with his toes in the sand and the sun on his face. Michael was an extremely talented chef and loved cooking for family and friends. Michael loved his family dearly. His kind and generous heart will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to one of the following: Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia (philarmh.org) or Helping Horse Therapeutic Riding Program (helpinghorse.org).



Condolences may be shared at http://www.cremnc.com/memsol.cgi?user_id=2164701 Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary