Michael Mullins


Michael Mullins Obituary
Michael A. Mullins

January 15, 1993 - June 2, 2019

Apex

Michael Mullins, age 26, died suddenly on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home in Buffalo, NY.

Michael was a beloved son and brother who will be remembered dearly by his family. He grew up in Apex, NC where he graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School and later attended the University of North Texas. Michael enjoyed sports but had a passion for helping the homeless, God and family.

Michael is survived by his mother Sarah Wysocki; father John Mullins; stepfather Randy Wysocki; sister Jayme Arrington; brother Taylor Wysocki; sisters; Rebekah Wysocki, Julia Wysocki, and Alysa Wysocki; grandmothers Carol Tigges and Marguerite Mullins.

Memorial Services will be held at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home In Flower Mound, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Michael's name to Angels at Risk.
Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019
