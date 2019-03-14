Michael Oscar Noe



Beaufort



Michael Oscar Noe, 77, of Beaufort, died Monday evening, March 11, 2019, at his home.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beaufort, with Rev. Tammy Lee, Rector, officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.



Michael was born at Potters Emergency Hospital on Front Street in Beaufort on June 19, 1941, to Earl M. and Edna Adams Noe. He was a loving and devoted son, husband and father and had a heart of gold. He was a principled man who believed in doing the right thing and always being truthful. He did not suffer fools lightly.



After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Cordova, Alaska. That began his love affair with the state of Alaska. He spent over 30 years there, first on the Coast Guard Cutter, Sedge, then as Nursing Home Administrator and later as Chief Accounting Administrator and construction coordinator at Providence Hospital in Anchorage. He loved all things of Alaska – the snow, the fishing, the hunting, and its great independence.



In 1990, he returned to North Carolina to be with his high school sweetheart and first love, Jeanette.



Michael was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Beaufort, Franklin Lodge 109, Ancient Free & accepted Masons, and the Carteret County Shrine Club.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jeanette, sons, Michael Oscar Noe, Jr., and Robert W. Noe; stepchildren, Christian Holland, and wife, Gina and Glenn Holland, 9 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nephew, Clifton Noe, and wife, Katie, niece, Kathy Hicks; cousins, Phyliss, Deanie and Catherine.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Parish House at the church.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl M. Noe, Jr. and George A. Noe.



In lieu of flowers, it was Michael's request that memorials in his name be made to the , c/o Sudan Shriners, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 215 Ann Street, Beaufort, NC 28516.



Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.



Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary